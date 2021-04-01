Ellaism One Day Volume Reaches $651.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Ellaism has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $230,495.62 and $651.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,984.69 or 0.03357458 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00023906 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,385,516 coins and its circulating supply is 43,334,185 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.