Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $4.91

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.71. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 29,945 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $789.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 161.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 754,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

