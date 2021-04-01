Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Down 32.2% in March

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:ENIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.91. 438,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,675. Enel Chile has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

