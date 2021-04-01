Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 526,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 112,062 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,949,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

PSX stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 26,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,774. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.16. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

