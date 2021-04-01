Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $723,000 Holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 219.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Infinera were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,294 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,938,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,885,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,755,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

INFN stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.28. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.92.

In other news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.