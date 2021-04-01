Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $737,000 Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the third quarter worth $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cannae by 20.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cannae stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.35 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

