Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $709,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $464,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.08.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

