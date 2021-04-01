Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 17,308 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,866,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

KC stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.79.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

