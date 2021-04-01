Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 8,319 Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Natus Medical by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,139,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,838,000 after buying an additional 376,129 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 78,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.