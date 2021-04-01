Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $804,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,420,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,247. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $130.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.63.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.