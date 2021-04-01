Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Envestnet by 190.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 75,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ENV opened at $72.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.62 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.13.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

