EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $764.61 Million

Analysts expect EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to post sales of $764.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $761.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $771.90 million. EPAM Systems posted sales of $651.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $723.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.22 million.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.31.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.01, for a total value of $1,323,931.21. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,835. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.99. The company had a trading volume of 238,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,328. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $375.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.64. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $407.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

