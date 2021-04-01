Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for German American Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $46.22 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 227 shares of company stock worth $8,495 and sold 30,037 shares worth $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

