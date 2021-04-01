Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Gap Down to $27.72

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.72, but opened at $26.85. Esperion Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.96, with a volume of 6,089 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 12,650.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

