Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 97 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $1,106.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,112.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.55 and a 1-year high of $1,499.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.09.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

