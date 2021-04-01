Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.82. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

