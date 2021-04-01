Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Down 26.1% in March

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 28th total of 3,330,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $43,639,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Euronav by 555.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,040,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after buying an additional 1,729,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Euronav by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 1,588,688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Euronav by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,876,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after buying an additional 1,133,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Euronav by 3,601.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 425,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 414,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EURN shares. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

EURN traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. 1,449,583 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $12.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a net margin of 47.83% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

