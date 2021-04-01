Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EUXTF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Euronext from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Euronext currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of EUXTF remained flat at $$103.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.33. Euronext has a twelve month low of $76.24 and a twelve month high of $122.05.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

