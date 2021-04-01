EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $121,998.34 and approximately $83,503.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

