Everest (ID) Achieves Market Cap of $123.59 Million

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Everest coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00001795 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Everest has a market capitalization of $123.59 million and $4.88 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00063647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.78 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.17 or 0.00797030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00088699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048253 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00028538 BTC.

The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

