ExclusiveCoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,513.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $7,513.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005697 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 56% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $556.24 or 0.00945925 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00023203 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002508 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars.

