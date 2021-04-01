ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 2,377 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after buying an additional 274,033 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,119,000 after buying an additional 172,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,379,000 after buying an additional 107,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after buying an additional 92,258 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Laurentian upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Shares of PPG opened at $150.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

