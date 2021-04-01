ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,512 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,122,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,823,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,380.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 319,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 297,550 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

SAVE stock opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Spirit Airlines’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.