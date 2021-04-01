ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New $889,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 101,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Redwood Trust by 19.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

In related news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.02. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.