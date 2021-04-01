ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 37,121 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after buying an additional 48,543 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.08 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.9061 dividend. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

