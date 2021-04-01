eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,893,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,700,896.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $626,800.00.

eXp World stock opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 142.35 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.27 million. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPI. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 19.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

