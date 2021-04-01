Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $9.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 596,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.