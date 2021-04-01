Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $9.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.
EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $8.86. 596,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,959. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $11.12.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,892 shares of company stock worth $1,375,145 in the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,268,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 52,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after buying an additional 85,524 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.