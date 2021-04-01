Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,500 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the February 28th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of FRFHF traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $441.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $449.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -107.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

