FansTime (FTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.35 Million

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, FansTime has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One FansTime token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $843,240.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00051936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $379.33 or 0.00640879 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00068519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000844 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

