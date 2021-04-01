Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $1,931,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in ORBCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

ORBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $7.50 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In related news, CFO Constantine Milcos sold 8,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $58,925.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg sold 69,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $512,588.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,976.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,231 shares of company stock valued at $827,513. 6.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORBC opened at $7.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36. ORBCOMM Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

