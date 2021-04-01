Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 134,354 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 25,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Medpace by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.67.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $1,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,819.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 10,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $1,417,881.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,483,740 shares in the company, valued at $907,788,437.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 236,012 shares of company stock valued at $33,306,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $164.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

