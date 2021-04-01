FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Now Covered by Vertical Research

Equities research analysts at Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the shipping service provider’s stock. Vertical Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

FDX opened at $284.04 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $103.40 and a 12-month high of $305.66. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.80 and a 200-day moving average of $265.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

