Financial Architects Inc Acquires New Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,078 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SE opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.41 and a 12-month high of $285.00. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.93 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SE. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

