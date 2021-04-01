Financial Architects Inc Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Architects Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in The Southern were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in The Southern by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,270,000 after buying an additional 132,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NYSE SO opened at $62.16 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a 200-day moving average of $59.37.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

