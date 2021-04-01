Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV Makes New $269,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV purchased a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Danaher comprises approximately 0.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $225.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.87 and its 200 day moving average is $226.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $127.70 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.