Financial Survey: Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) vs. Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 1 3 0 0 1.75 Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $65.33, suggesting a potential downside of 14.72%. Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $16.67, suggesting a potential downside of 3.38%. Given Capstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.45 billion 6.19 $421.23 million $3.41 22.47 Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.29 $22.42 million $1.31 13.17

Commerce Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Capstar Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 23.67% 10.49% 1.15% Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commerce Bancshares beats Capstar Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth. The Consumer segment includes the retail branch network, consumer installment lending, personal mortgage banking, and debit & credit bank card activities. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, including the small business banking product line within the branch network, leasing, international services, and business, government deposit, and related commercial cash management services, as well as merchant and commercial bank card products. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate tax planning, advisory and discretionary investment management and brokerage services. The company was founded on August 4, 1966 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

