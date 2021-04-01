First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Short Interest Down 19.8% in March

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the February 28th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,524,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,784,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,680,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,638,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $21,359,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after buying an additional 488,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

FR stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.21. 558,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,431. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.