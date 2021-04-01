First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens cut First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

FMBI traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.05. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,404,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,065,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

