First National Bank of Omaha Has $3.76 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,984 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of IART stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.52. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $71.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 70,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $5,000,066.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,759,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

