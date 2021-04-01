First National Bank of Omaha Has $5.56 Million Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 82.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,681 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned approximately 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.20.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $108.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

