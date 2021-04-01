First National Bank of Omaha Has $6.30 Million Holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in South State were worth $6,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South State by 60.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in South State by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in South State by 46.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in South State by 10.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in South State by 69.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $411,136.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $454,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,034,012.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,377. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of South State from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South State presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.88 and a 200-day moving average of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 1.08. South State Co. has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $363.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.30 million. South State had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 8.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

