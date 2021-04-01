First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after buying an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.