First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 695,400 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the February 28th total of 493,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,200,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 270,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,675,000 after acquiring an additional 170,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 64,653 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,626,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,367.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $95.76 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.62.

