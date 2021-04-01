Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NYSE PFD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 80,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. Finally, Change Path LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

