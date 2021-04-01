Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
NYSE PFD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,668. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $20.88.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
