FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the company’s previous close.

FLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

NYSE:FLT traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $277.34. 14,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,202. FLEETCOR Technologies has a twelve month low of $169.14 and a twelve month high of $292.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

