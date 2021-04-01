Flowchain Trading 227.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLC)

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 146.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Flowchain has a market cap of $64,503.47 and $929.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flowchain has traded 227.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0731 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00050888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00641728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00025879 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Buying and Selling Flowchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

