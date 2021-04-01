Fort Baker Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 71,291 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,973,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,364. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

