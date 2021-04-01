Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 71,291 Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $761,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,523,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $3,973,000.

BWAC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 24 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.28. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

