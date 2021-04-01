Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 206,355 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 99.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,355 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $23,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $92,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.11.

MMC stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. 39,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.95 and a 1 year high of $122.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

