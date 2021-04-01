Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 771,075 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $41,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after purchasing an additional 119,331 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,377,188 shares of company stock valued at $81,392,180 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

SCHW traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $66.09. 206,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648,341. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

